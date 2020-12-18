Gleneagles to open Edinburgh townhouse

LUXURY hotel Gleneagles has unveiled plans to open a townhouse in Edinburgh.

The hotel is taking over the former head office of the British Linen Company at 37-39 St Andrew Square.

The townhouse will have 33 bedrooms, a restaurant, and two bars, including one with a roof-top terrace with views across the city.

Gleneagles also plans to base a private members’ club at the site, which is due to open next autumn.

The British Linen Company, a bank that grew from Scotland’s textile industry, eventually became part of Bank of Scotland.

