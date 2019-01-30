The 2019 show will make is so easy to sort your holiday

The Scottish Caravan, Motorhome & Holiday Home Show is returning in just over a week’s time.

Over 200 of the UK’s leading caravan, motorhome and holiday home suppliers are set to take to the SEC, Glasgow from 7–10 February for Scotland’s largest exhibition.

Whether you’re looking for a family home from home to start holiday traditions or hoping to discover the hidden gems of Scotland while on wheels, the Scottish Caravan, Motorhome and Holiday Home Show has everything you need to plan your next getaway, from the latest caravans, to cool campervans and state of the art motorhomes, all under the one roof.

The options are endless for where your next purchase may take you with the country’s leading manufacturers and dealers on-hand to guide you with fantastic show only offers and discounts!

As well as the best selection of models, visitors will get access to the best advice with lots of holiday parks on site, as well as the major clubs and associations on hand to provide information on holidaying across the country.

Popping up within the show will be a range of outdoor tents and camping accessories for pitching-up at your next destination.

For visitors who haven’t tried touring before, for the first time there will be information on motorhome hire from show sponsors, BC Motorhomes. The Caravan and Motorhome Club will even be offering free tuition for towing caravans and manoeuvring motorhomes with 20-minute taster sessions – perfect for first-time tourers.

Jamie Taylor, group show director, said: ‘We’re seeing more and more people opting for staycation holidays or wanting to make more out of their trips. Staycations give holiday-goers a lot more freedom to explore their surroundings and be spontaneous with their plans – many can just nip in their motorhome and be off on their next adventure at any time of the year.

‘It’s a terrific way to travel both locally and abroad. So, whether you’re a first-time buyer or a motorhome fanatic, we have everything you need to make your next trip one to remember.’

For more information on the Scottish Caravan, Motorhome & Holiday Home Show click HERE.

Tickets are available online from £11 and children under 16 go free.