Taymouth – a gem hidden on the banks of Loch Tay

Taymouth Marina is one of Scotland’s hidden gems, situated right on the banks of Loch Tay.

It is surrounded by the most magnificent landscape.

This luxury holiday resort welcomes both holiday makers and day trippers, who are all free to take advantage of the fabulous facilities consisting of the award Winning Hot Box Spa, the Lochside Bar-Café and Grill, water sports hire and marina boat berths.

Two-night short breaks are available from £350. Spa membership or drop in is available from £25.

Water sports hire is available from £15 per person. Marina Berthing has seasonal spaces available from £1500 and wedding venue hire is also available.

Taymouth Marina

Loch Tay

Tel: 01887 830216

www.taymouthmarina.com