‘Stay the Night’ returns to forest car parks

MOTORHOMES and campervans will be able to “Stay the Night” again this year in 36 car parks run by government agency Forestry & Land Scotland (FLS).

This year’s scheme runs from 1 April to 31 October and will charge vehicles £7 for the night.

FLS said that “stays are for one night only between the hours of 6pm and 10am, with no return visit for 48 hours”.

Only self-contained motorhomes and campervans can take part in the scheme, which doesn’t include “tents beside cars, pop-up, pup or toilet tents, or any motorhome or campervan without its own toilet facility”.

Electricity generators are not permitted in the car parks.

Stuart Chalmers, FLS’s national visitor services manager, said: “’Stay the Night’ has proved to be hugely popular with motorhome and campervan users, many of whom have indicated that they would be more than happy to pay a small charge for their stay.

“It’s really gratifying to know that the motorhome community really respects our sites and the other visitors that will stop for the night.

“However, there is always the small minority that doesn’t play by the rules and – to make sure that they don’t spoil it for everyone else – our seasonal rangers regularly check each of the participating car parks.

“The modest £7 charge per night will help us to cover those additional costs and make sure that our visitors all enjoy a great experience.”

He added: “We know that the motorhome and campervan communities are a major part of Scotland’s tourism traffic.

“’Stay the Night’ helps to meet the growing demand for stopping places and by encouraging people to stop at locations they would otherwise have passed through, should also provide a boost to many small rural businesses.”

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s travel pages.

Plus, don’t miss our readers’ hotel reviews in the April issue of Scottish Field magazine.