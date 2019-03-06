Coul House Hotel is a classic Scottish country estate

The Ancient Mackenzies of Coul picked a wonderful situation for this classic country house, built in 1821 for Sir George Mackenzie as he inherited his family’s estate.

Its stunning views over Strathconon and beyond, eight acres of mature woodland, several log fires, comfortable lounges and a unique octagonal dining room make it an ideal venue for a quiet getaway, exclusive use wedding or family gathering.

Coul House is situated within a short distance of Inverness, allowing you to easily cruise Loch Ness, visit Macbeth’s Cawdor Castle, or even sail to the Orkney Isles and still be back in time for dinner.

On the famed North Coast 500 route to the west; the small village of Contin sits on the banks of the river Conon and is a fantastic spot for nature lovers with attractions including the Achilty forest with miles of bike and walking trails, Rogie waterfall with salmon leaping throughout the summer, secluded lochs and abundant wildlife.

Contin is just 17 miles north- west of Inverness with the A835 the main road to Ullapool and the northern route to the Isle of Skye, Torridon and Applecross running through the heart of the village.

Coul House is the perfect place to base oneself to rediscover the romance and beauty of the Highlands – certainly a destination where one should plan on staying for more than just a couple of nights. Be sure to take advantage of chef Garry`s exquisite cuisine and fantastic homemade scones and breads.

Susannah and Stuart Macpherson have been hosts here since June 2003.

As resident owners they are very proud of Coul House not only as the custodians of its architectural beauty, but for the great feedback they receive from their guests about the relaxing atmosphere, beautiful food and the staff’s natural passion for hospitality.

Call +44 (0) 1997 421 487 or click HERE for more details of this pet-friendly hotel.