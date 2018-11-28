The Twelve Days of Christmas totem poles return

Twelve unique and striking totem pole sculptures will once again been placed across Aberdeen city centre – can you find them all?

Created by local chainsaw carver, Garry Shand, the carvings depict the popular carol, The Twelve Days of Christmas. First launched in 2016, the trail is a popular challenge for all ages with an online map available to help you locate them all.

Aberdeen City Council culture spokesperson Marie Boulton said: ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas Sculpture Trail is an exciting part of the festive events line-up. The carvings are a wonderful tribute to the famous carol that brings festive cheer across the city.

‘Throughout the year we see Aberdeen landmarks brought to life during our lively and distinctive events programme, and this Christmas sculpture trail is a wonderful element that activates city centre spaces by taking visitors on a tour of Aberdeen, and encourages them to stay longer in each area helping to boost the local economy.’

Creator of the Twelve Days of Christmas Sculpture Trail, and local chainsaw carver, Garry Shand said: ‘It is great to see the Twelve Days of Christmas Trail once again this year. It’s a privilege to have created something that has become a highlight on the festive events calendar. I hope the people of Aberdeen and visitors to the city enjoy the trail.’

The sculpture trail goes live on Saturday 1 December until Monday 24 December, and visitors are encouraged to share their pictures from the trail using #christmasinaberdeen

The online map along with details of all the other Christmas events taking place across the city can be found at www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/christmas.