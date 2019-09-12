Timber lodges are perfect to fight climate change

Timber housing is praised as way ahead for UK to help reduce climate change.

A Highland Perthshire self catering estate has been heartened by the news, as told to a recent Westminster enquiry, that timber homes can help climate change, and is continuing to market the final few luxury timber lodges it has left in the first phase of development at Balloch Park.

A residential, buy to let and holiday home development situated on the five star Mains of Taymouth country estate at Kenmore, Balloch Park offers custom built timber lodges, constructed from fully sustainable timber, by the estate’s esteemed in house builders Blairish Restorations.

The Westminster report, which heard from business leaders within the forestry, timber, and construction sectors, stated that ‘timber was the ideal product to provide affordable housing, increase employment opportunities, and help the UK reach net zero emissions.’

It went on to add that ‘when sourced sustainably, and at every stage of the building process, timber is proven to be more environmentally friendly that any other core building material. It is the key to ensuring that all new build homes across the UK are carbon neutral.’

Enjoying a superb situation by the River Tay, with Drummond Hill nearby, the Balloch Park lodges include an extremely high specification, with dressing rooms, luxury en-suites, fully fitted kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and bathrooms with his and her sinks. Buyers can customise layout to suit, and even the colour of paint on the walls. Extras such as log burning stoves and hot tubs can easily be added.

These superior properties offer buy to let investors a very lucrative opportunity, with full access to Highland Perthshire’s vibrant lettings market. They can have complete confidence in the service, with all changeover, maintenance and bookings, handled in house by Mains of Taymouth’s experienced team.

Buyers can also enjoy the lodges at Balloch Park purely as holiday homes, or choose to downsize or retire permanently to this most idyllic location, as the development enjoys full residential status.

Situated just a short distance away from the Mains of Taymouth five star estate, living at Balloch Park gives easy access to estate facilities such as Equestrian Centre, nine hole golf course, shop, restaurant and deli.

Estate Manage Peter Bancroft said: ‘We have always known that the lodges we are building here at Balloch Park are environmentally friendly, with a reduced carbon footprint to offer the buyer. It’s extremely good news to hear that this type of responsible development, using timber, is now being recognised at a national level, and fuelling a call for a change in policy.

‘Our lodges look fantastic inside and out, are solid, built to last, and fulfil a need as a permanent retirement or holiday home.

‘Hurry now to secure one of the final lodges in phase one. We will have more coming next year in our new phase. Balloch Park offers the best of both worlds, with a new friendly community to engage with if you choose, or opt for privacy and seclusion in the most stunning and picturesque of settings.’

Priced from £179,900, and built to order with the opportunity to customise the properties, only two lodges remain for sale, with a new phase planned for 2020.

For further details, and to arrange a viewing of the final lodges at Balloch Park, call 01887 830733. Also check out www.ballochpark.co.uk.