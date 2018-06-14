This fantastic five will be up to par at the Fairmont

Fairmont St Andrews has welcomed five new future junior hotelier apprentices, as part of their unique three-year hospitality apprenticeship programme.

Apprentices were welcomed by John Keating, general manager, to start their first day at the five-star resort.

During their first year, each individual will experience different departments within the hotel, starting with the kitchen, housekeeping, food and beverage and front office.

The idea behind the three-year hospitality apprenticeship is to develop a young workforce to be accomplished in all aspects of the hotel business.

In their final year, the apprentices will learn the operations of spa, golf, sales, human resources and finance, thus becoming junior hoteliers.

Underlining their positions as leaders in the hospitality sector, Fairmont St Andrews remains the only hotel in Scotland to offer such a wide ranging hospitality qualification scheme.

The resort will welcome five more apprentices in September with open evening events taking place in August, and will see 10 new recruits each year with 20 new apprentices over the next two years.

John Keating said: ‘I am delighted to welcome our five new apprentices, and look forward to working with them and developing their skills in a range of different departments.

‘We are dedicated to developing local talent and skills as part of our ongoing investment in the community.

‘This hospitality apprenticeship program provides a great platform for future junior hoteliers to train within the tourism and hospitality industry and will not only add value to the business but to their own development and future career prospects.’