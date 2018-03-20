The perfect wedding venue is Millearne Gardens

Dreaming of a summer garden wedding? Then come and visit the spectacular country venue of Millearne Gardens.

For those of you planning a summer wedding, the appearance of the sun makes it exciting to start imagining how beautiful a summer garden ceremony and reception would be, and luckily, we know just the venue.

Herbaceous borders are filled with summer colour and heady scented roses, where you can disappear onto woodland pathways and walled gardens for those beautiful wedding photos, and where your guests can drink Champagne and Pimms on the lawns with no noise from the outside world, and just enjoy the ambiance and rolling hills in the distance – it’s a dream, it’s special, a place everyone would love for that special day and you can now enjoy it.

Millearne Gardens, in Crieff, is newly launched on the wedding market. It’s a gorgeous rural location in the heart of Perthshire which boasts unmatched and uninterrupted views of natural landscape for miles, and would form a wonderful backdrop for your summer garden wedding.

Millearne Gardens are a unique find in as much as it offers the best of both worlds – the grandeur of a country home and garden alongside the freedom of a blank canvas for you to create the day of your dreams.

Millearne Gardens are yours exclusively for your day – you can erect a marquee on the extensive lawns and dress it to your colour and theme, adding floral arrangements, seating, dancefloors and stages, or perhaps you may like something different like a tipis or a yurt – whatever theme and dream you have in your mind, Millearne will do their best to help you create it and bring it alive.

It’s a photographers dream to film in such surroundings, walled gardens, lily burden water ponds, woodland pathways, Kinkell Bridge and many more hidden corners for those special shots. She also has the most perfect backdrop for your marquee with the phenomenal architecture of the original stables – lit at night they come alive and enhance the gardens and that special photo.

If you’re keen to take a hands-on approach with your summer garden wedding, you can organise all aspects yourself.

But if you’d rather not take on all that responsibility, Millearne Gardens work with well-known co-ordinator, Kimmie Brown (of award winning wedding consultancy LITU). She’ll put her years of experience to use and help organise the finer details of your special day.

Whichever option you go for, Kimmie will be on site and on hand during your wedding day to help coordinate suppliers and ensure your wedding runs as smoothly as possible!

As Millearne Gardens is a newly established venue, it’s in a very rare and exciting position of still having some availability for 2018.

If you would like to make an appointment to view Millearne – then get in touch with Kimmie to find out more about hosting your wedding in this exclusive venue.

Book your dream summer garden wedding at Millearne Gardens.

Email hospitality@litu.com or call 01592 753001 for details. Please note that viewing is by appointment only.