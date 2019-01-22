The perfect romantic venue for your wedding day

Create your most romantic, intimate and truly unique wedding day at the luxurious Lochgreen House Hotel and Spa.

With a spectacular coastal backdrop, the stunning Lochgreen House Hotel & Spa is set in 30 acres of beautifully manicured gardens and woodlands, making it picture perfect, in beautiful Troon, South Ayrshire.

A full range of wedding packages are offered, from ‘Small and Intimate’ to ‘Exclusively Yours’, from 20 guests to 200, and everything in between, allowing you to design your perfect day.

Their award winning chefs will work with you to ensure your wedding meal is one that your guests will be talking about for weeks to come with menus produced to your taste using the best produce and to suit every palate.

For an added touch of luxury, the beautiful Lochgreen Spa is the perfect place to relax and prepare for your special day or to unwind on your first day as Mr & Mrs, enjoying some pampering in the beautifully appointed double treatment suite with Jacuzzi.

Join Lochgreen House Hotel & Spa fpr tjeor Wedding Open Day on Sunday 17 February 2019.

Contact the wedding co-ordinator on 01292 313343 for more information.