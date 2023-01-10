The Majestic Line adds motorboat to fleet

THE Majestic Line has added a motorboat to its fleet of five small ships.

The Glen Rosa – which can sleep up to six people in an ensuite double cabin and two ensuite twin cabins – will join the company’s flotilla next year.

The motor cruiser will sail around the Inner Hebrides – including Mull and Skye – and will be based in Oban.

The Glen Rosa will follow the scheduled itineraries of two of her sister ships – Glen Massan and Glen Tarsan – which starred in the television series Cruising with Jane McDonald.

The Majestic Line said that it will also offer private charters using its new motor cruiser.

Ken Grant, one of The Majestic Line’s owners, said: “Glen Rosa is the perfect small ship to enjoy a unique cruising experience at an affordable price.

“The west coast of Scotland has so much to offer, amazing scenery and stunning wildlife.

“We look forward to welcoming guests onboard her next year.”

The company’s boats sail from Holy Loch, Oban, Dunoon, Inverness, and Kirkwall with three-, six-, and ten-night itineraries.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s travel pages.

Plus, don’t miss our readers’ hotel reviews in the February issue of Scottish Field magazine.