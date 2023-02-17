The Balmoral gets five stars from Forbes

THE 2023 Forbes Travel Guide has awarded a five-star rating to The Balmoral hotel in Edinburgh.

The Balmoral became the first hotel in Scotland to receive five stars from the guide and has retained the accolade for the past three years.

Forbes magazine has published its travel guide since 1958, with anonymous inspectors spending at least two nights in each hotel to assess 900 criteria.

“It is an incredible honour to share that we have been awarded a five-star rating for 2023,” said Richard Cooke, who is the managing director of a cluster of properties owned by Rocco Forte Hotels, the company behind The Balmoral.

“Forbes truly demands the very best standards for guests and we are extremely humbled to have received such acknowledgement for three years running.

“The Balmoral team works hard every day to provide our guests with unforgettable experiences that showcase the very best of Scottish hospitality and we look forward to continuing to deliver incredible service and experiences for our guests.”

The Balmoral opened in 1902 as The North British Station Hotel.

