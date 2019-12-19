Taking the biscuit with Scotland’s largest gingerbread house

A team of expert pastry chefs at Perthshire’s Gleneagles Hotel have unveiled Scotland’s largest edible gingerbread house to the public as part of the hotel’s festive celebrations.

Executive pastry chef, Phil Skinazi and his team of chefs spent over 120 hours creating the gingerbread house comprising of 100kg of gingerbread, 60kg of royal icing, 10kg of chocolate ‘pebbles’ and 3kg of ‘hundreds and thousands’.

Measuring in at 1.6 metres wide, 2.1 metres high and 1.3 metres in depth, the gingerbread house features an intricate stained glass window made of sugar, flower beds made of chocolate shavings and liquorice sweets.

The log store can be found filled with chocolate yule logs, the chimney stack and window box has been built from chocolate pebbles and snow made of royal icing. The finishing touch is the Christmas wreath made of macarons and candy canes that is hung on the front door.

The gingerbread house can be found in the hotel’s lobby and will be on display until Friday 3 January 2020.

This giant gingerbread house is the latest in a series of sweet creations by Gleneagles’ talented Pastry team including the intricate four foot high chocolate eagle to celebrate the 2019 Solheim Cup which was staged at Gleneagles.