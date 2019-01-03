Choosing a tailor-made cruise is the ideal break

Escape from the stresses and strains of everyday living by enjoying a life on the ocean waves.

Red Moon Cruises offer exclusive, tailor- made cruises perfect for couples, families or groups of friends. Imagine escaping in your own private cruise boat to sail wherever you wish (weather permitting!), while you watch some of the world’s most superb scenery go by.

You might chose to stop in a beautiful anchorage so that you can explore ashore or sail to the best places to spot amazing local wildlife.

Red Moon Cruises offer amazing views of the west coast of Scotland. The motor-sailing boat Red Moon is a historic, characterful, small cruising vessel with extremely well-appointed and comfortable guest accommodation for up to four people. Her crew pride themselves on warm and first class hospitality – which includes gorgeous, local food freshly prepared onboard, as well as the opportunity to leisurely sample a few wee drams from the malt whisky (or gin) shelf!

Red Moon Cruises operates from the Kyle of Lochalsh in the summer, specialising in cruising the stunning region around Skye and her islands and the Lochalsh and Wester Ross coasts. Cruises in the Sound of Mull area are possible in the spring and autumn, sailing from Oban.

Take a look at the special Red Moon video.

For further details visit the website redmooncruises.co.uk or call Scott and Mary on +44 7768 101667.

Facebook: redmooncruises

E-mail: enquiries@redmooncruises.co.uk

Twitter: redmooncruises

Instagram: redmooncruises

Blog : redmooncruises.wordpress.com