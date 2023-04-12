St Kilda viewpoint planned for North Uist

PLANS for a St Kilda viewpoint centre on North Uist have been unveiled.

Sealladh Hiort is part of Slighe Hiort – the St Kilda trail – which will consist of three centres in the Outer Hebrides that will give visitors information about the remote islands.

The exhibition at the centre will be designed by Mather & Co, the company behind the Gretna Green Experience, The R&A World Golf Museum in St Andrews, and the exhibitions at the refurbished Inverness Castle.

Malissa Geersing, senior three-dimensional designer at Mather & Co, said: “The St Kilda viewpoint project is an incredible opportunity to interpret the spectacular landscape, wildlife, and community of this unique island.

“By bringing together engaging interpretative techniques that bridge the distance to the islands, for those unable to undertake the voyage and allow the story of its landscape and its community to unfold, visitors will be amazed by what they experience.”

Alasdair MacEachen, chair of Sealladh Hiort, added: “We are delighted with the exhibition design that the team at Mather & Co have produced for us.

“The subject of St Kilda is a challenging one to interpret – especially in this particular context when the viewpoint centre is one of three Slighe Hiort projects located across the Outer Hebrides where each has to keep to a limited range of pre-agreed topics.

“Despite this, the Mather & Co design far exceeds our original expectations, and we are confident that when opened it will provide an exciting new facility for future island visitors.”

