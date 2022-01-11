SPECTRA is green as light festival as set to return

Spectra, Scotland’s Festival of Light, is returning to Aberdeen next month.

From the Thursday 10 to Sunday 13 February, SPECTRA will once again light up the winter nights in Aberdeen encouraging audiences to get out and experience the city looking its best using light sculptures, architectural projections, neon and film to create new ways of exploring the city.

Spectra will see leading names from the UK and around the world creating a stunning lightscape across the city centre, including Marischal College, Upperkirkgate, Schoolhill, Marischal Square, and Aberdeen Art Gallery as locations for breath-taking installations inspired by Scotland’s Year of Stories.

And they have announced the University of Aberdeen as key sponsor. Like Spectra, the University of Aberdeen is committed to supporting the year-round programme of cultural events taking place in Aberdeen, and Spectra is the perfect event suitable for friends and family alike, making the North East of Scotland the ideal destination for locals, visitors and staycationers in 2022.

Professor Pete Edwards, vice-principal for regional engagement and regional recovery, said: ‘The University was established almost 527 years ago with the founding principle of being “open to all”. Much has changed through those centuries – and been accelerated in the last two years through the pandemic – but our commitment to deliver positive change locally and regionally has not.

‘Spectra is a celebration of creativity which also prides itself on bringing people together. We are delighted to be working with regional partners to deliver the 2022 festival and look forward to playing an important part in the cultural life of the North-east.’

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council culture spokesperson, said: ‘Aberdeen City Council are delighted that the University of Aberdeen have pledged to support Spectra, Scotland’s Festival of Light. Their sponsorship of this year’s festival shows that there is a bright future for events in Aberdeen, through strong partnerships and exciting productions. All of us across the city are looking forward to Spectra next month and seeing audiences return to a safe and vibrant city centre.’

Spectra is commissioned by Aberdeen City Council who have committed £250,000 for delivery of the festival in 2022.

The Spectra website will share more information on the installations and how to enjoy them, whether travelling into the city centre with family or travelling from Dundee, Perth or Edinburgh with friends www.spectrafestival.com