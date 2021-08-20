Skye: The island of adventure and romance

The Isle of Skye has long been a favourite destination for adventure and romance – be it walking the rugged Cuillin hills, or wildlife spotting on the dramatic coastlines of the Sleat Peninsular, visiting world famous Talisker Distillery or iconic Dunvegan castle.

It is little wonder that Skye continues to be a firm fixture on many people’s bucket list.

With less crowds, this autumn is the perfect time to tick Skye off your list.

The Sonas Hotel Collection Story

Back in 2005, coastal skipper Anne Gracie Gunn opened Toravaig House Hotel bringing her passion for the sea onshore. And so her ‘ships ashore’ luxury hospitality experience evolved. There are now three hotels in the collection, each with their own individual personality but all dedicated to providing chic bedrooms, delicious food with a local twist and most importantly deliver great Highland Hospitality.

‘Sonas’ means Happiness in Gaelic and the family run business’ mantra is to exceed expectations, ensuring every guest leaves with happy memories of their stay in Skye.

Introducing the Sonas Family

Toravaig Hotel

Toravaig, is the collection’s Hebridean Gem, nestling on the hillside in a stunning coastal location in the Sound of Sleat. With nine bedrooms, Toravaig creates an intimate home from home feeling but with the added benefit of luxurious bedrooms, all named after Hebridean Islands.

Torabhaig Distillery which only opened three years ago, is minutes away and well worth a visit to sample one of Scotland’s newest malts.

Duisdale Hotel

Just five minutes away, Duisdale started life as a hunting lodge back in 1860. The landscaped gardens and historic exterior remain but inside reveals a chic hotel, popular for family celebrations and romantic weekends. All 21 bedrooms are uniquely styled, some with stunning four poster bedrooms, a sea view suite and spacious Garden Cottage for those wanting more privacy.

Afternoon teas by the open fire are legendary at Duisdale, with hand cut sandwiches, home-made scones and cakes baked daily by the pastry chef, this is an occasion not to be rushed.

The 2 AA restaurant is also a draw for yachts who stop overnight at the hotel’s 5 moorings in the bay just a few minutes walk away.

Skeabost Hotel

Heading north, Skeabost is just 10 minutes from Portee. Extensive ground overlook Loch Snizort, creating a spectacular backdrop for sunsets enjoyed by diners at the West Pier Restaurant. With spacious lounges and wood panelling, Skeabost is historic and elegant. There are 20 bedrooms to suit all tastes from the modern Garden Room with private balcony, to the traditional grandour of the four poster suites.

Relax

Skeabost boasts a nine hole 18 tee parkland golf course and probably the best fly fishing in Skye on the River Snizort. Ghillie Danny Docherty, can advise on fishing options, providing fly fishing tuition and ghillie services.

New Developments

Dogs can now enjoy a break in Skye with a new dog friendly policy at Duisdale and Skeabost.

New rooms are being added. At Skeabost the Family Tower Room with bunk beds will entice families and at Duisdale new luxury Lodges with private sauna and hot-tub will offer couples a new destination for a Skye escape.

To book your autumn break telephone 01471 833 202 or visit www.skyehotel.co.uk