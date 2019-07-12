Six Scottish waterfall paradises to visit

Exploring and summertime go hand in hand and nothing feels more adventurous than stumbling upon a roaring waterfall while the sun beats down.

Even if the weather can’t always be guaranteed, the beauty and drama of Scottish waterfalls will certainly not disappoint. So pack a picnic, grab your camera, look out your wellies and make it a summer to remember with the National Trust for Scotland’s favourite waterfalls….

Grey Mare’s Tail Nature Reserve, Dumfries & Galloway

The Grey Mare’s Tail and Loch SkeenIt is not difficult to see how this spectacular, meandering white waterfall coined the name Grey Mare’s Tail. You will most definitely be impressed with the breath-taking views of mountain water billowing down the slopes into the Moffat Water Valley. Continue the climb up to Loch Skeen, the waterfall’s source and tranquil paradise, to fully appreciate the stunning views and take in its whole splendour. Located in a reserve bursting with wildlife, you can spot ospreys, ring ouzels and feral goats, as well as watch peregrine falcons via the National Trust for Scotland’s live camera. This climb is definitely tough but the results are worth it, that’s a promise!

Dollar Glen, Clackmannanshire

Dollar GlenThe perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, Dollar Glen is a sanctuary just east of Stirling set against the backdrop of the Ochil Hills. Completely unspoiled nature is everywhere for visitors to enjoy whether it’s carpets of bluebells or the twisting burns just visible through leafy, green trees. Fancy a challenge? Have a look and see how many different types of lichen you can examine. Scientists have even declared the glen a site of special scientific interest as a result of the diverse inhabitants.

Corrieshalloch Gorge National Nature Reserve, Ross-shire

Near Ullapool, this is perfect for a family summer day out. It can be reached in just short steep walk from the car park, (which is wheel-chair friendly), and leads to a Victorian suspension bridge overlooking a series of crashing waterfalls emerging from the woodland. Make sure to complete the full circuit to get the best views of the whole gorge.

Falls of Glomach, Ross-shire

This waterfall route is truly for those thrill-seekers with a 6-hour hike being the only way to reach the 113m thundering water. This trek offers the perfect opportunity to take in the gorgeous landscapes and immerse yourself in nature. One of the highest and most isolated waterfalls in Britain, adventurers will relish the chance to appreciate the Highland views and rare wildlife. Make sure to bring a picnic on the journey to the top and stop to enjoy lunch in the most spectacular setting. Reaching this waterfall is definitely strenuous but the results are unbelievably rewarding.

Linn of Tummel, Perthshire

An animal lover’s paradise, Linn of Tummel is home to red squirrels, otters, kingfishers and even pine martens. Near Pitlochry, this is Perthshire at its finest and a prime example of why this region is so renowned for its gorgeous landscapes. This serene woodland sits where the Rivers Garry and Tummel meet. A circular path means you can truly make the most of the vistas. Situated not far from National Trust for Scotland property at Killiecrankie, where nature and heritage combine, there is more than enough reason to do both in one day and learn about the 17th century battle of Killiecrankie – one of the goriest battles in Scottish history.

The Hermitage, Perthshire

Just an hour from Edinburgh and Glasgow and you can really discover the wildness of Scotland’s landscapes. This patch of Perthshire forest once belonged to the 18th-century Dukes of Atholl. Another one of the slightly easier suggestions on this list, The Hermitage is a woodland paradise and perfect for a summer stroll to reinvigorate yourself. Red squirrels, salmon scooting in and out of the water, maybe even beavers if you’re lucky… the opportunities to discover Scottish wildlife are endless. Top tip – look out for a totem pole that was carved from a Douglas fir by three native artists from the Squamish Nation of Vancouver, Canada, in collaboration with children from the Royal School of Dunkeld.

From Dumfries to the Highlands, there are waterfalls for everyone to explore this summer. Get outside and enjoy the majestic treasures on your doorstep.

