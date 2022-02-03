SCOTTISH INDEPENDENT HOSTELS DRIVES COVID RECOVERY PLAN

Scottish Independent Hostels, the organisation which represents independently owned hostels in Scotland, today announces the launch of its new tourism recovery plan, in a rebrand designed to help the sector rebuild following COVID.

The rebrand to Scottish Hostels will see the organisation launch a new look website to drive bookings to its members hostels, along with a strategic overhaul to its corporate identity in a bid to futureproof the business to become a leading sustainable organisation in Scotland.

The company’s new vision will feature collaboration between its hostels and other service providers in efforts to rebuild Scotland’s vibrant independent hostel accommodation sector, impacted by the global pandemic. Furthermore, a campaign to reconnect with past guests aims to encourage bookings for local activity and experience providers and create community wealth and economic growth across multiple regions.

The new approach aligns with Scottish Hostels’ commitment to be the single reliable resource for independent hostels in Scotland, by creating a recognisable and memorable presence with a high-quality experience for members and visitors alike.

Dominque Drewe-Martin, Chair of Board of Directors for Scottish Hotels, said: ‘This is an exciting time for Scottish Hostels following a difficult couple of years for the sector. Evolving our brand identity showcases our commitment to creating a trustworthy, genuine, and sustainable hostel community and resource of independent hostels across Scotland, with a strong focus on service.

‘We’re unique because “we are our guests”, giving visitors the opportunity to explore the real Scotland, staying in safe, accessible hostels run by local people with a passion for the outdoors, nature, history and local culture. Hostels can be great for those looking for a budget break but not many realise just how good they are for families, with many providing family friendly activities for young children. We will connect guests to local activities and off the beaten track pursuits that fulfil their aspirations, with responsible tourism at their heart.’

Run by members for its members, Scottish Hostels welcomes visitors to the amazing places throughout Scotland its members call home. The organisation aims to introduce visitors to the hostelling lifestyle, show the wonderful opportunities hostelling provides and foster a life-long love of hostelling.