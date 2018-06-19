Scottish hotel sees off its rivals to win boutique honour

An Aberdeenshire hotel is on top of the world after winning a prestigious honour.

Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course has won the title of Britain’s Best Boutique Hotel by Luxurious Lifestyle Magazine. Striving to be the best in the business, the hotel has won numerous accolades over the years including AA Hotel of the Year for Scotland.

For this new award, the hotel was up against stiff competition. Over 20, 4 and 5-star hotels, were shortlisted for the award within their category.

Peter Walker, general manager of Meldrum House said: ‘This is the first time we have been shortlisted for these awards and we’re delighted to win Britain’s Best Boutique Hotel.

‘It’s an accolade for the entire team at Meldrum House and a great recognition for all our efforts.

‘We work hard to ensure that from the moment you step through our door, guests know they are somewhere special and this award is testimony to that.’

Meldrum House has undergone a significant transformation in the recent years, creating additional luxury bedrooms and a speciality whisky bar and club. There is also a strong focus on food at Meldrum House, with the talented team focused on delivering exceptional cuisine.

The award cements Meldrum House as one of the top luxury hotels in Britain.

Nick Gilmartin, editor of Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, said: ‘Our readers’ travel awards celebrate the very finest in luxury travel. I was particularly pleased to see a number of family-run hotels secure award wins.

‘With somewhere the likes of Meldrum House Country Hotel in Aberdeenshire, it shows you don’t have to be a billion-dollar hotel to offer your customers a luxury and personalised service.’

The magazine’s 2018 reader’s travel awards showcase some of the most luxurious and opulent hotels on the planet. An expert judging panel shortlisted up to 30 nominees across 26 different categories in February of this year.

It then asked its readers to vote for their favourites over a four-month period. In total, 64,971 individual votes were cast in this year’s awards alone.