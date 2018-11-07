Scottish honour for being entrepreneurial

If you were told the most entrepreneurial place in Britain was in Scotland, you’d most likely assume it was in Glasgow or Edinburgh. But you’d be wrong.

It’s Fife.

Fife has been named by the UK Government as winner in two categories, the Promoting Entrepreneurial Spirit category and overall winner award, marking exceptional economic successes within mid-Fife.

The awards presented to Fife Council were arranged and hosted by the UK Government Department for Business, Enterprise and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) who recognised that with more than 340,000 small businesses in Scotland, entrepreneurialism is thriving.

The awards celebrate Fife Council’s achievements in supporting young people to develop entrepreneurial skills and get into education, training or employment and for creating an environment and programmes that are helping businesses

These accolades highlight the strength of partnership working within Fife, including that of Fife Task Force established by Fife Council and the Scottish Government during 2015 and the continuing focus placed on partnerships between Government and the business community through the Fife Economy Partnership.

In presenting the category and overall award to Fife, the BEIS Deputy Director Business Growth, Angie Cannizzaro, said: ‘Regions across the UK competed for the coveted title of Most Enterprising Place in Britain at the fifteenth Enterprising Britain Awards, with Fife awarded the top honour this year. In addition to the Most Enterprising Place in Britain award, Fife Council won the Promoting Entrepreneurial Spirit category for its achievements.’

For Fife Council, Councillor Altany Craik accepted the awards, thanking the BEIS Deputy Director and the award organisers, represented by the President of Investment in Young People, Neville Reyner CBE DL Hon DLitt.

Councillor Craik said: ‘Fife Council are delighted to accept this award and recognition from the UK Government.

‘We thank our partners including Scottish Government and the Fife Economy Partnership in addition to our schools and young people who have helped us to create fairer economic growth, where everyone benefits by encouraging enterprise, providing good employment opportunities and securing business investment in the region.

‘Fife is closely linking education and learning with employers to help us develop our young workforce, get more young people into education, training and employment, and empower future business leaders.

‘These awards show what can be achieved by applying an innovative approach to supporting businesses. We are fully committed to continually improving the prospects for our young workforce and in supporting the growth of enterprise across Fife.’

The Fife Council submission highlighted enterprise-led regeneration across Mid Fife including Glenrothes and joint working within the Council and the Fife Economy Partnership (FEP) to develop an innovative Culture of Enterprise Framework that connects the school curriculum, employability and local businesses to provide young people with the tools to develop enterprise skills – including innovation, problem solving, creativity and confidence.

Fife’s Enterprise Learning Journey is benefiting school pupils (primary and secondary), young adults and business leaders.

Scottish Government Fife Task Force funding and joint working to move the local economy forward and create jobs and modern, business-friendly infrastructure, including an Enterprise Hub in Glenrothes, is also recognised. The Hub offers a up ‘one-stop-shop’ approach to providing business services and has enabled Fife to host the first Women’s Enterprise Scotland (WES) Female Leadership Programme – encouraging diversity in entrepreneurship.