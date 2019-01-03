Scotland’s islands offer a break with a difference

Scotland is proud of its diverse nature, from the busy cities, to the unique locales of the islands.

Loch Gorm House is a luxury five-star Gold B&B with spectacular sea views of Jura and across Loch Indaal. Recently refurbished, the guesthouse offers well-appointed accommodation that is close to all of the island’s main attractions. Owner Fiona is also a florist and can create stunning floral arrangements for any occasion, including weddings and funerals. Refresh and rediscover your spirit in the solitude and stunning natural beauty of the Hebrides.

Loch Gorm House is located near the village of Bruichladdich, where Islay’s only independent whisky distillery can be found along with wonderful sandy beaches.

Refresh your energies and rediscover your spirit in the solitude and stunning natural beauty of the Hebrides. On the northern shore of romantic Islay and overlooking Jura, Loch Gorm House is the perfect retreat from the pressures of your city life, whether for a short break or a long stay. Here, you can walk the remote and endless beaches, wonder at the wildlife, or simply doze to the sound of the surf.

Loch Gorm House is a happy, relaxed home on the shore of Loch Indaal, waiting to offer you a warm welcome. The house has been recently restored to a very high standard and commands stunning views across the bay towards Bowmore.

All of the rooms are finished to an extremely high standard. Two rooms are en-suite and one has a private bathroom. During the summer months there is a beautiful garden to relax in after discovering Islay. During the winter there will be a warm, cosy fire and a drink awaiting your return.

This peaceful and tranquil place is a perfect destination for a short or long break and an ideal location from which to explore the beautiful island of Islay. Evening meals are available by special arrangement. Drying facilities are available. Wellies, coats and beach towels are available for free.

The island of Islay is 25 miles (40km) in length and around 20 miles (32km) wide at most. Thanks largely to the Gulf Stream, it has a fairly temperate climate. It is famous for its abundant wildlife, beautiful scenery and its whisky distilleries. There are many golden sandy beaches that rarely have more than a couple of people on them at any one time, making them ideal for getting away from it all.

Islay is justly famous for its malt whiskies. There are currently eight working distilleries on the island, several of which offer guided tours and include a free dram! Those who appreciate the fine taste and variety of the Islay malts will no doubt savour a pilgrimage to the origin of their favourite tipple.

www.lochgormhouse.com

Tel: 07775 666850