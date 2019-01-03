Scotland is the most perfect place for a wedding

Scotland is the perfect place for weddings and civil partnerships.

Hotel du Vin Edinburgh provides the perfect backdrop for weddings and civil partnerships as you glide elegantly from ceremony to celebration and beyond – all orchestrated flawlessly by your own personal wedding planner.

Nestled deep in Edinburgh’s Old Town and housed within a former city asylum, Hotel du Vin Edinburgh offers 47 timelessly styled bedrooms and suites, charismatic private rooms, a whisky snug and an outdoor courtyard with a cigar bothy.

When it comes to food, prim and formal gourmet dining they aren’t. Relaxed, attentive and French bistro-inspired, they most certainly are. Choose one of the set menus, or create your very own bespoke dining experience with the talented Head Chef.

From simple or intricate canapés to wedding breakfasts, to informal buffets to five-course sit-down dinners, every mouthful is prepared using fresh, seasonal ingredients wherever possible.

Burke & Hare is the largest of the Hotel du Vin rooms accommodating up to 36 people for a wedding breakfast or up to 40 for a reception. A long, impressive room with high ceilings and a collection of intriguing and original art adorning the walls.

This is further complemented by a stunning bespoke mural of the infamous Scottish pair Burke & Hare which covers an entire wall which is sure to leave a memorable impression on your guests.

Bedlam is an airy room adjoining Burke & Hare with direct access to the outdoor terrace. This intimate space floods with natural daylight with an impressive, original domed ceiling as its focal point.

A wedding breakfast seats up to 12 people.

For larger weddings the whole Bistro can be used exclusively to accommodate the largest of ceremonies and wedding breakfasts of up to 80 people or 100 for a reception.

