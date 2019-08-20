Say a charitable cheerio to Oor Wullie

Oor Wullie enthusiasts are to have one last chance to see all 150 life-sized and mini sculptures from the Edinburgh trail at Oor Wullie’s Big Farewell Weekend next month.

As the trail draws to a close, locals are invited to St Andrew Square on 13-15 September to help say cheerio to Scotland’s favourite son before he goes to auction.

The free event will run from 9am-8pm on Friday and Saturday and 9am-5pm on Sunday. All Edinburgh sculptures will be gathered in the Square, and there will also be the opportunity to spot three limited edition mini sculptures which have never before been seen by the public. Plenty of fun activities to keep wee ones entertained and exclusive Wullie merchandise will also be on offer.

Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail is the world’s first nationwide public arts trail, covering 700 miles across Edinburgh, Glasgow and the West, Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness. It is raising vital funds for children’s hospital charities across Scotland.

The Edinburgh auction takes place on Thursday 19 September at Prestonfield House, with all proceeds going to Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC).

Roslyn Neely, CEO at ECHC, said: ‘Oor Wullie has taken over the capital this summer and we have been absolutely thrilled by how many people have got involved with the trail.

‘We’re so incredibly grateful for everyone’s support, so we would like to invite people to come along to see all the sculptures one last time at Oor Wullie’s BIG Farewell Weekend in September. This is also a fantastic opportunity to collect any Wullies they may have missed along the way.

‘Thanks to everyone who has supported this project, we are able to continue with our vital work of supporting children, young people and their families to have a positive hospital experience.’

Oor Wullie’s BIG Farewell Weekend is free, but the charity is kindly asking attendees to fill out this form, so they know how many people to expect: forms.gle/4CMJGmABpm5W6SBa7

For more information about buying a sculpture at auction or bidding online, email hello@oorwullie.com

Oor Wullie HQ will remain open in St Andrew Square until the Farewell Weekend for those looking to purchase merchandise.