Royal Yacht Britannia has a cuddly offer

Most of us enjoy the idea of boarding a ship during the Easter break.

We may not all be able to afford a cruise around the Mediterranean or the Caribbean this Easter, but a visit to the Royal Yacht Britannia is more within the budget.

And to make it even more affordable, the yacht is running a special Easter offer, where they can get free entry to Britannia if they bring their favourite cuddly toy on aboard.

A spokesman said: ‘Bring your favourite cuddly toy for free entry to Britannia this Easter. Come along and introduce your toy to our Reception team and gain a free child ticket to The Royal Yacht Britannia.

‘Enjoy our tour for children on board and take part in our Cuddly Corgi Treasure Hunt to spot Clarence the Corgi and his friends, hiding all over the ship. You can try out our fudge, which is made on board, and enjoy delicious ice cream, milkshakes and cakes in The Royal Deck Tea Room.’

The Royal Yacht Britannia was home to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family for over 40 years, sailing over 1,000,000 miles around the world.

Now berthed in Edinburgh, you can follow in the footsteps of Royalty to discover the heart and soul of this most special of Royal residences.

Discover what a typical day aboard the Royal Yacht was like for The Queen. With Britannia playing such a major role in The Queen’s life, it is clear why the Royal Yacht’s decommissioning was so sad for her.

The Royal Yacht Britannia, berthed at Leith, is now a five-star visitor attraction and an exclusive evening events venue.

She is now owned by The Royal Yacht Britannia Trust and all surplus funds go back into her preservation for future generations. Britannia was also named the number one attraction in the UK in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards 2014/15.

Children must be aged from -17, and the offer is redeemable at The Royal Yacht Britannia’s Visitor Reception on the 2nd floor of Ocean Terminal only. Two children go free with a full-paying adult or senior citizen with this voucher. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer and not for advance purchases.

The offer is valid from 23 March until 29 April.