A romantic getaway with the most beautiful views

Scotland is home to many romantic locations – and few can beat the view from Ayrshire to beautiful Ailsa Craig.

Located on the captivating Ayrshire coast and immersed in history, Trump Turnberry has been an iconic landmark on Scotland’s renowned coastline since 1906.

Exceptionally designed in every way, the landmark hotel is a unique and inspirational setting for a luxury romantic break. Featuring panoramic views of the Irish Sea towards the Ailsa Craig and Isle of Arran, the hotels exquisite interior is matched by the stunning coastal scenery.

Book an unforgettable romantic break at Trump Turnberry with our Couples Escape offer. This unbeatable package is perfect for couples looking to enjoy the finest accommodation, dining, golf and spa. Spend the night in one our deluxe bedrooms, luxuriously furnished with a hand carved walnut mahogany bedframe and a marble ensuite bathroom.

Choose your three course dining experience from our signature restaurant, 1906, or the Duel in the Sun restaurant, located within the clubhouse.

With two extensive menus featuring delights such as Dornoch lamb and locally landed lobster, you’re truly spoilt for choice.

Also included in the Couples Escape offer are one 55 minute spa treatment and one round of golf on our fantastic new King Robert the Bruce course.

Experience the finest ESPA and ISHGA spa products with the choice of a full body massage, facial, luxury manicure, pedicure or body wrap.

The magnificent King Robert the Bruce course is inspired by the first king of Scotland. The course features spectacular views of Turnberry’s coastline, castle ruins and iconic lighthouse.

Luxury Couples Escape from £339 per couple. Book now: 01655333991.

www.trumphotels.com/turnberry