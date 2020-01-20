Riding into the holidays on Shetland ponies

Gleneagles has welcomed its newest member to the herd in time for the February half term holidays.

Hettie, an 11-year-old Shetland pony, has made herself at home at the Gleneagles’ stables and will be greeting guests with her best pony friends, Chelsea and Sue, in front of the hotel as part of the ‘Meet the Ponies’ activity every Tuesday and Thursday morning.

Guests will get the chance to meet Hettie, as well as the hotel’s other 25 horses and ponies during the equestrian stable tours as part of Gleneagles’ equestrian school activity programme.

The Gleneagles Equestrian School offers a professional and comfortable setting for guests to improve their equestrian skills under expert tutelage and explore the glorious 850-acre Perthshire estate on horseback. The school offers a wide range of specialist lessons for novice and skilled riders as well as the ‘Own a Pony Experience’.

Riding, cuddling and grooming a pony are just some of the many countryside adventures offered for wee ones throughout the year, with the Trail Yard being the base for all things climbing, bikes and adventure. Ascend into the tree canopies and enjoy the exhilaration of a 110-metre zip-wire back down again or hop onto a mountain bike and soak up the scenery along one of the many cycling or walking routes.

Young guests are also invited to try their hand at off-road driving in mini Land Rovers, fishing, clay pigeon shooting, tennis, golf camp and archery. Gleneagles’ team of “Playground Planners” are on hand to create bespoke itineraries for fun-seeking families throughout their holidays.

The February half term family programme offers two to 14 year olds an additional raft of complimentary activities – from daily craft workshops and play time in Little Glen and The Den, to unlimited pitch n’ putt and Pashley bikes, as well as the chance to join a walk with Henry, Gleneagles’ golden Labrador, who’s cuddly appeal makes him a big hit with children and adults alike.

Stable manager Rebecca Kennedy said: ‘We’re really excited to introduce the wonderful Hettie to guests this half term. Visitors to the yard will be able to meet Hettie and the rest of our equine family as part of a programme of activities held at the equestrian school including the ‘Own a Pony Experience’. As well as discovering what it’s like to own their very own pony, children will get the chance to pet our ponies, have their photograph taken with them and learn all about their personalities.

‘Hettie is a delight with guests. Although she may be small in size, she’s an enormous character. Her favourite pastimes include eating and getting her long blonde mane groomed.’

Both residents and non-residents can enjoy the many leisure activities at Gleneagles. ‘Own a Pony’ experiences are £95 per child and require a minimum of four children for the activity to go ahead. Subject to availability, booking is essential. Further information and details of the Gleneagles equestrian school activity programme can be found on the Gleneagles website.

This February, Gleneagles is running a special short stay offer – ‘Three’s the Magic Number’. Visit for three nights or more and enjoy up to 20% off the best available rate; prices start from £855 per room, for three nights.

Visit https://www.gleneagles.com/ for more details.