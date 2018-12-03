Reindeer trail is on track to be a success in Stirling

Stirling’s Reindeer Trail is off to a flying start with youngsters searching for the magical animals in shops and cafes around the city during the run-up to Christmas.

A herd of 20 life-size colourful reindeer, designed and decorated by local schoolchildren, flew into Stirling last month to take up residence in shop windows as part of the city’s first Reindeer Trail.

The initiative was launched by Go Forth Stirling Business Improvement District to create a buzz around Stirling – inspiring people to visit different retailers and enjoy some festive fun.

Go Forth Stirling director Jon Walton said: ‘The reindeer look fantastic in their new homes where they have pride of place in the windows.

‘People are already enjoying the Reindeer Trail and it’s a great way to get everyone excited about the city centre at Christmas and visit all the amazing independent and national traders we have in Stirling.

‘Our free Christmas Landtrain is also running at weekends until December 16 which is a fun way to find the reindeers and you can collect an entry form on board too!

‘The schoolchildren who painted the reindeer did a fantastic job and they are all so colourful and different – it’s just wonderful to see.

‘And I’m so pleased with the way the traders have taken the project on board and are enjoying being involved with the Trail.’

Shoppers are encouraged to find all 20 reindeer hosted in businesses around Stirling in a competition which features a range of great prizes including an iPad.

They can pick up a map – complete with clues – and find and note down the location of every animal along with the name of the school which designed it.

The Filling Station in Dumbarton Road is one of the businesses taking part in the Stirling Reindeer Trail.

Supervisor Hannah Moore said: ‘We’ve had people coming in and asking what the reindeer is for and we see children looking at it in the window and taking photos.

‘I think it’s a really cool idea and it’s helping keep the city busy in the run up to Xmas – it’s also lovely to see people being so interested and enthusiastic about the Trail.’

At the Blue Lagoon restaurant in Port Street a colourful reindeer has pride of place in the window.

Manager Kate Tanguc said: ‘It’s a great idea and we’ve been giving customers leaflets and telling them all about the Trail.

‘It’s a real conversation starter and we look forward to seeing more people get involved with the project in the next few weeks.’

Schools across the Stirling area were invited to submit individual or group designs for the reindeer and staff at Go Forth Stirling were delighted to receive 160 entries.

A total of 20 winners were chosen from 17 schools, including Bridge of Allan Primary, Killin Primary, Stirling High and Bannockburn High, who were provided with paints to decorate the 1.7m high 3D reindeer.

One of the schools will win a prize for their design with competition entrants asked to vote for the Best Reindeer Design.

The Reindeer will remain in Stirling throughout the festive season with the closing date for competition entries on Saturday January 5, 2019.

The winner of the Reindeer Trail, who will be drawn at random from all correct entries, will receive an iPad and there are five runners-up prizes on offer too.

More details about how to take part in the Reindeer Trail along with downloadable maps and entry forms can be found at www.stirling-city.co.uk.

The information and entry forms can also be picked up at various locations throughout the city including Thistles Shopping Centre, the Reindeer Trail locations and the Tourist Information Centre in St John Street. And entries can be returned by post or via special Santa post boxes located in Thistles.