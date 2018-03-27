Plenty going on this Easter in Almond Valley

Who says egg hunts are just for humans?

Lambs at Almond Valley, in West Lothian, are getting stuck in looking for their own eggs to kick off the Easter Eggcitement celebrations.

With spring in the air and new life on the farm, there really isn’t a better time to visit Almond Valley than at Easter. The Easter Eggcitement programme runs until 16 April.

Activities include the springtime trail with clues to crack and puzzles to solve, hunt around the farm for hidden eggs to claim a reward, do-it-yourself spring crafts, small animal encounters, trailer and tractor rides and narrow-gauge train trips.

They also have some of the cutest new arrivals to welcome you including chicks, baby pygmy goats and lambs.

And the famous duck race along the Watermil Lade returns for Easter weekend. Enter your duck to win a fantastic prize.

For more information, click HERE.