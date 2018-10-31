New Scottish hotel offers something for millennials

Marriott’s lifestyle brand, Moxy Hotels will open its first Glasgow location next month.

The branch of Marriott boutique hotels is known for its modern, millennial-focused aesthetic with an affordable price tag.

The contemporary, industrial space in the Merchant City neighbourhood of the city will open on November 13, and hopes to attract tech-savvy guests with furiously fast wifi and active atmosphere. Guests are also encouraged to add to the brand’s Instagram hashtag, #atthemoxy, which the hotel refers to as its interactive guestbook.

The lobby bar at Moxy is where you can check-in, sip on a complimentary signature cocktail, grab snacks or play games like cards or jenga. From photo booth elevators, communal ironing rooms to dial-up bedtime stories, every part of Moxy is a backlash to hotel clichés and conventions.

Earlier this month the hotel brand announced the appointment of Glaswegian General Manager Ross Saunders who will lead the launch of the new 181 bedroomed Glasgow City hotel. Marriott’s fifth Moxy in the UK will also create 32 new jobs for the city.

Ross said: ‘Moxy Hotels have really made a name for themselves in the hospitality industry as a spirited and fun place to stay where they are no rules or boundaries.

‘Locating ourselves in Merchant City, the hotel will reflect the history and vibe of the local area with some specially commissioned, quirky art.’

Plans for the opening launch parties are being kept under wraps but the new hotel at 210 High St, Glasgow has set an official opening for Tuesday November 13 with the promise of a week long programme of events that will include live music, djs and celebrity guests.

Belvar, the management group operating the hotel, continue to evolve the Moxy Hotels as each one opens. Donovan Sumner, who opened the very first UK Moxy hotel in Aberdeen in December 2016 and is now Moxy Operations Officer UK, Italy and Norway, added: ‘Nearly two years after Aberdeen Moxy opened, we are delighted to be adding Glasgow to our growing UK portfolio. Since 2016, the Moxy brand has developed significantly and Ross brings a wealth of experience with him, especially in the local hotel industry.’

Belvar is currently operating 13 Moxy hotels and has opened three London hotels in the last 18 months. Excel and Stratford opened in 2017 and Heathrow opened in April of this year.

There are already 29 worldwide Moxy hotels and Belvar has seven planned openings next year within Europe including Edinburgh, York, Southampton, Paris and Verona.