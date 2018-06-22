New guide helps people with disabilities visit Fife

New free guide has put Fife on the map for disabled visitors.

Euan’s Guide, a charity website used by disabled people to review, share and discover accessible places to visit, has launched an accessibility guide to Fife.

The guide to one of Scotland’s most popular regions features a range of accessible locations, from the home of golf, St Andrews, to Fife’s famous sandy beaches and its picturesque fishing villages.

The Fife guide, the third in an Accessible Highlights series, is free and downloadable from HERE. It is being promoted with a series of digital postcards showing just how accessible the region is for disabled visitors.

The digital postcards feature snapshots of Euan’s Guide Ambassadors stopping off at three of Fife’s most iconic locations: the stunning coastal village of St Monans, which dates back to the 14th century; St Andrews, home to golf and famous for West Sands Beach which featured in the film Chariots of Fire; and Kingsbarns Distillery, a former farm steading turned malt whisky distillery.

The public is being encouraged to download the guide and, after visiting the guide’s locations, to share their own Postcard from Fife to demonstrate just how accessible the region is, with the hashtag #PostcardsFromFife.

Part-funded by VisitScotland Growth Fund, the Fife Accessible Highlights guide is the latest in a series of three printed guides from the charity. The others uncover surprisingly accessible Scottish Castles & Battlefields and Scotland’s trending city, Dundee.

While the website has been Euan’s Guide’s main information source for disabled people looking for accessible places to go, printed guides offer a more geographically focused option for visitors.

Euan’s Guide was founded in 2013 by Euan MacDonald, a powerchair user with Motor Neurone Disease, and his sister Kiki when they tried to search for recommendations on accessible places to visit and realised a platform for this didn’t exist anywhere. Their creation now lists thousands of friendly and honest disabled access reviews and listings for place in the UK and internationally.

Euan is hoping the Fife guide will inspire disabled people and their families and friends to explore a region which is not only accessible to disabled visitors but also geographically accessible for people in Scotland, the north of England and beyond.

Euan said: ‘For wheelchair users, it can be difficult to find accessible places to go, even if it’s just for a coffee with friends or to enjoy a stroll along the coast.

‘There can be a fear of the unknown and Euan’s Guide is there to offer that all important information to disabled people and their friends and family when considering visiting a place for the first time.

‘Having lived in St Andrews as a student, it has been a treat to return to the Kingdom of Fife for our latest printed guide and I hope this will offer some handy recommendations to disabled people both living in Fife or planning to visit the area.’

For more information on Euan’s Guide, click HERE.