Business network aims to boost Glasgow tourism

Glasgow’s tourism industry has unveiled a new business network called Experience Glasgow to help boost the city’s tourism and visitor economy.

Top leaders from across the city launched the new network at The Gate today (Monday, 6 January).

Supported by Scottish Enterprise and led by Craig Martin, the new tourism network will work towards delivering on the priorities and ambitions of Glasgow’s Tourism and Visitor Plan to 2023.

Replacing Glasgow Welcomes, the successful customer service excellence initiative which ran over 80 workshops; training 1500 people since 2017, the new Experience Glasgow network will focus on strengthening the visitor experience across the city.

By developing strong commercial partnerships and exploring innovative ideas, Experience Glasgow calls for businesses to innovate across all sectors; including accommodation, tours, attractions and restaurants, to deliver quality experiential tourism products. These visitor experiences should be bookable online and attract visitors from overseas as well as the UK.

To help achieve their ambitious aims the business network has created a new series of interactive ‘Experience Glasgow Champions’ 2020 network events that will enable Glasgow businesses to connect, learn, share and create compelling new products and visitor experiences.

The first of their innovative networking events in 2020 will take place on 5 February in Glasgow’s newest late-night venue and boutique bowling alley, Bowlarama on Glassford Street.

The event is open to any tourism business looking to attract more leisure visitors, be more productive and keen to reap the benefits of working with like-minded people to give visitors to the city a brilliant experience.

Craig Martin, chairman of Experience Glasgow, said: ‘Experience Glasgow brings a new focus and support for Glasgow businesses as we work collectively to drive forward our destination. We aim to create an active tourism community that works together to deliver sustainable growth for your business, an excellent experience for the visitor and economic benefits for the city and Scotland as a whole.

‘Any business that wants to maximise commercial opportunities, network or digitise their offer, should attend our new ‘Experience Glasgow Champions’ event on 5 February in Bowlarama to find out how our new initiative can benefit your business.’

Support is available to members of the network, including product development, market intelligence, digital and communications to help maximise opportunities from working with the travel trade and becoming bookable online.

Tourism businesses can register their interest for the Experience Glasgow Champions event on 5 February at Bowlarama HERE.

For more information about Glasgow’s Tourism and Visitor Plan, click HERE and follow @experienceglasgow and Experience Glasgow on Linkedin.