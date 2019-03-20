Nearly time for Drumlanrig’s season to begin

The 2019 visitor season at Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate is kicking off from Monday 1 April.

It will be another bumper year suited to family days out or group travel trips, and the Estate team is encouraging visitors to pick up a season pass to make the most of everything on offer throughout the season.

Situated at the heart of the Queensberry Estate and the beautiful landscapes of Nithsdale, Drumlanrig Castle & Country Estate provides 90,000 acres to explore and boasts a jam-packed calendar of events for all ages and interests.

There really is something for everyone at Drumlanrig Estate, from Ranger led activities and seasonal family events to Castle tours and picturesque gardens to explore. Not to forget, the biggest event in Dumfriesshire’s rural calendar – Galloway Country Fair – which takes place on 17 and 18 August.

Claire Oram, castle manager at Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate, said: ‘We can’t wait to welcome visitors old and new back to the Estate for the 2019 season – it’s certainly going to be a bumper year of activities and events.

‘Our experienced rangers, gardeners and wider estate team take great pride in what they do and are always on hand to ensure all visitors can make the most out of their experience with us.’

The weekly ranger led workshops and holiday club offers immersive activities for kids of all ages in the playground and woodlands. Activities range from weaving survival bracelets and making animal masks to building dens, investigating creatures in the river and creating natural cave art. The workshops are fun and educational on the wildlife and natural habitat that surrounds them.

For those looking to immerse themselves in the fascinating history, art and architecture of Drumlanrig, be sure to book a guided castle tour this season. Led by passionate experts, the tours are an opportunity to explore the grand reception rooms, magnificent staircases and ornate period features up close. As the Castle is home to part of the internationally renowned Buccleuch Art Collection – it’s an opportunity not to be missed.

To view Drumlanrig from a different perspective, visitors can take part in a Hidden Heritage Tour which unveils the forgotten history and mysteries of the area and provides the unique opportunity to walk on the magnificent castle roof.

Throughout the season, children can spend countless hours in the adventure playground and families, individuals and groups can explore the variety of walking and cycling trails at their leisure.

The estate offers world-class mountain bike trails through some of Scotland’s finest scenery. These trails are varied and colour-coded to suit every ability from moderate for beginners to advanced routes for those keen to take on a challenge.

Visitors can round off a busy day at the Estate in the Castle Tearoom surrounded by antique kitchen copperware and refuel with a homemade savoury or sweet treat.

Entry to the estate costs £6.00 for adults, £4.50 for children aged 5-16 years, and under-5s go free. A small additional fee applies to take a Castle Tour and discounts for large group visit are available on request.

Alternatively, a season pass offering unlimited entry to the estate during opening hours and exclusive discounts costs £20 for adults and £35 for families (two adults and three children).

Visitor season at Drumlanrig is from 10am – 5pm daily from Monday 1 April. The Castle will be open for tours 19 April – 22 April, 4 May – 6 May, 25 May – 27 May and 1 July – 31 August.

To keep up to date with the latest news at Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate visit www.drumlanrigcastle.co.uk.