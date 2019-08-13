Multi-million pound opening in heart of Edinburgh

The hotly anticipated Market Street hotel opened its doors in the heart of Edinburgh’s city centre today.

The hotel has revealed 98 urban boutique style rooms and suites, a vibrant new reception up on the seventh floor with incredible views and a serene and stylish lobby area punctuated with signature interiors that pay homage to the site’s historical roots.

Market Street hotel is also home to the property’s spectacular rooftop Champagne lounge, Nor’ Loft – the place to see and be seen. The rooftop lounge perfectly combines an unrivalled champagne selection with panoramic views of Edinburgh’s infamous landmarks including Edinburgh Castle, The Scot Monument, Princes Street Gardens and Calton Hill.

The hotel is also proud to be selected as the first member of Design Hotels in Scotland, a global organisation that recognises hotels with a passion for genuine, culturally rooted hospitality and cutting-edge design and architecture.

Named after the Nor’ Loch which filled the space we now know as Princes Street Gardens between the 15th and 17th century, Nor’ Loft is a chic addition to the city’s UNESCO World Heritage skyline.

General manager Jill Darling said: ‘It’s extremely exciting to be working in a hotel property that brings a new level of understated luxury, bold design and edge to the market. Not only is the hotel situated in an unbeatable location, but the interiors are truly unique.

‘We’re thrilled to open our doors and welcome locals and visitors alike.’

The seventh floor is centered around an elegant Champagne table, which boasts over 20 labels from prestige to small growers and a curated spirits list. Open throughout the day serving breakfast, afternoon tea and small plates, the Nor’ Loft’s culinary concept focuses on classic flavours and locally sourced, seasonal ingredients prepared with imaginative flair in the chef’s open kitchen.

By night, the lounge transforms into a vibrant social hub offering stunning views of the illuminating city skyline, welcoming guests and locals alike with its laid-back atmosphere and peerless panorama that can be viewed across two outdoor terraces.

Award-winning design studio FG Stijl has devised the visual concept to pay homage to the capital’s character and historic narrative, while simultaneously exploring Scottish cosmopolitanism.

The modern Scottish fortress design with white oak shutters and textured stone walls are juxtaposed against the clean, minimalist lines of contemporary furnishings, with unexpected bursts of traditional tartans and heritage fabrics providing an experiential element to the hotel’s aesthetic.

Each room also features a variety of luxury amenities including revolutionary Dyson hairdryers, GHD straighteners and Apple TVs that provide guests with the ultimate home comforts.

Visit http://www.marketstreethotel.co.uk/ for more details on discounts.