Just under two weeks to raise £8630 for castle

There’s just two weeks left to help raise the first £10,000 needed to save a Scots castle from crumbling.

The Kinloch Castle Friends Association Crowdfunding appeal began on January 14, but has raised just 14% of its target, as 33 generous supporters have donated £1430.

The association was formed in 1996, with the aim of preserving this magnificent building, its contents and encouraging people to visit the Isle of Rum.

Built by an immensely wealthy Lancashire industrialist, George Bullough just as the 19th century came to close, but after Sir George died in 1939, the slow decline of the castle began.

After 1957, ownership of the island changed as it was bought by the government as a national nature reserve latterly under the management of Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH). The public could visit and stay, as the castle became a hotel.

However, in 2013, the hostel facility in the castle was closed, although tours of the public rooms and some of the bedrooms continue to be given over the summer months.

With no one living in the castle, it was not heated or aired to the same extent as when it was occupied and problems that had been building over the years continued to affect the structure and magnificent contents.

The association plan to apply for an asset transfer from SNH, to restore the building.

Catherine Duckworth, the KCFA secretary, said: ‘This is an initial target and we will stretch it onwards towards our final goal of achieving restoration of Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum so that it has a sustainable and viable future, creating more jobs, and helps support the local economy, giving new opportunities as tourism grows with the extra accommodation.

‘This is part of the final push to get asset transfer. We have inevitably incurred costs such as legal, surveyors, and travel etc and this is towards these.

‘Crowdfunding is a way of raising funds through a specialist website. We are offering rewards for pledges of various amounts. These rewards are all very specific to Kinloch Castle, and include pens, badges, mouse mats, tote bags and a limited edition print. Or you can just donate.

‘Our pledges start as low as £10 through to £250 but if you want to give more, don’t want a ‘reward’, or would like instead to give a small amount regularly, then also consider giving through our MyDonate page. This can automatically sort out Gift Aid too so even £5 a month adds up nicely. We can’t claim Gift Aid on anything for which you are offered a reward.’

Click HERE to support the fundraiser.