It’s big, bold, bright and very hard to miss

Motorists may have spotted a caravan that’s hard to miss if they’ve been driving to Edinburgh.

The McCooravan has been making its way through the Argyll Forrest en route to the Royal Highland Show in Ingliston this week.

An artistic collaboration between two homegrown brands, Argyll Holidays has teamed up with the talented Steven Brown Art to create the highland holiday home, which showcases the artist’s unique artwork.

Calf way to Edinburgh, the McCooravan was snapped while making its journey to the Capital where it will be on display at the Royal Highland Show next week (Thursday 21–Sunday 24 June).

It will then take up permanent residence at Argyll Holidays’ Drimsynie Estate Holiday Village, where holiday makers will be able to enjoy a Scottish break in style.

Lisa Allan Downie, marketing manager at Argyll Holidays, said: ‘Steven Brown’s signature McCoo is recognised around the world and we’re a huge fan of his work. Beyond canvases and prints, the famous cow now emblazons everything from cushions and duvet sets to tea towels and china mugs, and we’re very proud to have the first ever McCooravan!’

Holiday-makers will be able to stay in the McCooravan later in the year.