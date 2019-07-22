Hotel hosts photographic past exhibition

A hotel has launched a new photographic exhibition giving guests and visitors an insight into what summer was once like in Scotland.

Partnering with The Scotsman, 10 images from the newspaper’s archive are on display in the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian’s famous Peacock Alley until the end of October and have been selected by the hotel and journalist David McLean.

Capturing the joys of summer from the 1940’s to the 1970’s, the collection includes the Edinburgh Zoo’s penguins waddling along in the daily parade, The Festival Cavalcade making its way past the crowds on Princes Street, to holidaymakers boarding the Skylar pleasure boat on Portobello Beach.

David McLean, curator, said: ‘The wonderful photographs featured in this exhibition remind us of the importance of making the most of the holiday period.

‘Having grown up in Edinburgh I, like so many other residents, enjoy seeing old photos as it evokes memories. For me, I love looking back at the places I used to visit as a child, or of places where an iconic building, such as the Caledonian Hotel, has stood for decades.

‘While pastimes constantly change, the summer season remains a special time of year for Scots to appreciate days out and create lasting memories together.’

Dale MacPhee, general manager at the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian added: ‘Guests will enjoy looking at these historic photographs, but it is local residents that will no doubt get the greatest pleasure as they’ll be able to reminisce with friends and family. The exhibition is free to attend and if anyone is featured in one of the images, we would love to hear from them.’

Other images on display include families enjoy boating on St Margaret’s Loch in Queens Park in 1963, and the grand finale of the Edinburgh Royal Military Tattoo in 1961.

If you do know of any person in the photographs, contact the hotel by emailing caledonian.marketing@waldorfastoria.com.