Hostelling Scotland wants diverse trustees

DIVERSITY sits at the heart of a recruitment campaign for trustees launched today by Hostelling Scotland.

The charity, which runs nearly 60 hostels throughout the country, wants trustees “with skills and experience in managing operational change, charity or corporate governance, law, risk management, and youth travel and hospitality”.

It said the posts are open to “talented people… irrespective of their religion or belief, gender, age, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation, ethnic origin, political belief, relationship status or caring responsibilities”.

Chief executive Margo Paterson said: “Hostelling Scotland is open to all – we are committed to inclusion and diversity and we want our board of trustees to be representative of the wide range of talented people we have in the communities we serve throughout Scotland.

“We value greatly the benefits of having different points of view and experiences on our board – we particularly welcome applications from first time trustees and highly-motivated individuals across all age groups and backgrounds, with a wide range of skills and experiences, and the capacity and commitment to grow into the role.”

