Hospitality news round-up: Cameron House, Muse, and more

Peter Ranscombe rounds-up the latest hospitality news.

CAMERON House Hotel has named Allan Wilson as its next general manager as the estate prepares to marks its 200th anniversary.

“I have always regarded Cameron House as being at the pinnacle of the finest hospitality in Scotland,” he said

“It’s a dream come true to work at the country’s most treasured and historical hotels alongside an inspiring and talented team of professionals.”

Wilson joins from the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow, where he was the manager.

X Muse, the vodka brand created by Jupiter Artland on the outskirts of Edinburgh, has teamed up with chef Carlo Scotto from the Amethyst restaurant in London.

Scotto has created a dish that features Scottish salmon, yuzu gel and pistachios, which will be served at Jupiter from 29 April until 1 October.

Meanwhile, X Muse martini will be on offer at Amethyst.

The spa at The Caledonian Hotel in Edinburgh has new equipment – and a new door.

The new entrance on Lothian Road gives access straight to the relaunched spa.

As well as the new door, the spa has launched a range of community membership options.

Scotland’s oldest wine and spirit merchant, Cockburns of Leith, has appointed Malcolm Ogilvie as its first “wine ambassador”.

Ogilvie will run wine tastings for the business, which was founded in 1796 and listed Sir Walter Scott, Charles Dickens, and King George IV among its customers.

Cockburns opened its first shop last year in Edinburgh.

And finally, comedian Dom Joly and entrepreneur Codie Sanchez have joined BrewDog co-founder James Watt’s advisory panel for “The Next Unicorn”, his search for a business that could grow to be valued at more than one billion dollars.

Watt plans to invest £5 million of his own cash into whichever company wins his competition.

“Business pitches can sometimes get a bit heavy – I am sure Dom can provide some great insights, as well as helping ensure everyone has a smile on their face,” said Watt.

