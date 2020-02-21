Crofters’ Tall Ship Cruises on the Firth of Clyde

Join tall ship Lady of Avenel for five days of sailing and fabulous food as the chefs from the renowned Crofters’ Music Bar and Bistro on the Isle of Arran bring their culinary expertise aboard.

Explore secluded bays and breath-taking lochs while learning the ropes of a tall ship in the sheltered waters of the Firth of Clyde in West Scotland.

Protected by the Kintyre peninsula with an archipelago of rugged islands, the Clyde is a fascinating area to sail in.

With ancient castles, meandering lochs and an abundance of wildlife, this part of Scotland is definitely best explored under sail. The Kyles of Bute is said to be one of the prettiest sailing passages in Britain and with fjord-like lochs and heather-clad hills, these waters make for perfect sheltered sailing.

Crofters’ Music Bar and Bistro specialises in authentic Scottish hospitality, quality local food and live, acoustic music.

Owner, Dónal Boyle, has been sailing in the Clyde for over 30 years and has worked aboard Lady of Avenel. He has taken his bistro concept afloat to create Crofters Cruises, offering guests sailing adventures with exceptional food while exploring a truly magical part of Scotland.

Built in 1969, Lady of Avenel is a 102ft square rig tall ship and with over 74 ropes to hoist, there is plenty for guests to get involved with. She does come fully crewed, so you can also just sit back, relax and enjoy the view too. Crofter’s Cruises are perfect for solo travellers and couples a like, with a generous saloon, six private twin cabins with two bathrooms for guests.

These voyages have plenty of time to explore ashore, discover hidden anchorages and visit the well-known Lochranza Distillery.

Crofters’ chefs freshly cook all meals with evenings seeing the multi skilled crew pick up their acoustic instruments for some background music as you relax with a book, board game or wee dram.

These five day culinary cruises are available to book from 23 August to 7 September via the website HERE.