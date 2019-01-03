Visit The Three Chimneys on the original Love Island

For any one lucky in love or on the quest to find it, February and Saint Valentine’s Day are special times to be together.

Where better to retreat than the enchanting Isle of Skye… which ever since the desperate escape of Bonnie Prince Charlie and Flora Macdonald has eternally been hallmarked by love?

The romance of Skye begins from the surge of visceral excitement one feels as you cross the elegant summit of the island’s famous road bridge. It reaches a first crescendo as you weave your way up through the mighty Cuillin mountains and glimpse the volcanic Trotternish Ridge for the first time.

The island is the essence of romantic spirit. Epic nature, burgeoning wildlife, dramatic sea and cliff scapes: an ever changing seasonal theatre of sky, light and natural magic.

The Three Chimneys Valentine’s experience reflects the romance of the environment. Their suites are fully booked for the 14th but they have room availability around that date for one, two or three night stays at their winter offer rates.

The Three Chimeys still have a few Valentine’s Day restaurant tables to treat your loved one to. Head chef Scott Davies and the team are hard at work on New Year A La Carte and Tasting Menus, brimming over with culinary imagination and seasonal freshness, using the finest local produce Skye and Scotland have to offer.

Love comes in many forms and for this whole year ahead, the Three Chimneys will be hosting not only weddings and honeymoons but also Christenings, Mother’s and Father’s Days, retirements and special birthdays.

Indulging a loved one is the shared intention of each occasion. A Three Chimneys experience or gift voucher can be customized to suit whatever significant moment of Love you wish to celebrate.

To Love, Eat, Sleep and Retreat on Skye requires a spirit of adventure, an often epic journey and now some essential forward planning. So start dreaming today and join the Three Chimneys on one of the world’s ultimate Love Islands.

A very Happy New Year to everyone from Shirley and Eddie and all of Team Three Chimneys Skye.

