The 178th Royal Highland Show begins tomorrow

There’s less than 24 hours to go until the 178th Royal Highland Show gets underway.

As always, the event will take place at the Showground in Ingliston, when visitors will descend on the outskirts of Edinburgh from not just all over Scotland, but from the rest of the UK.

Around 200,000 visitors – and around 6000 animals – are expected to attend in 2018.

Royal Highland Show manager David Jackson said: ‘The Royal Highland Show is a once a year opportunity to get face to face with the finest farmyard animals as well as tasting the best food and drink Scotland has to offer.

‘It is more important than ever that people know where their food comes from and the Show helps makes that connection.’

Free to attend for accompanied children 15 and under, the Royal Highland Show takes place from 21-24 June. Supported by Royal Bank of Scotland, this will be the 178th Royal Highland Show.

People planning on visiting this year’s Royal Highland Show are being urged to use public transport. The Showground has 15,000 car parking spaces and a detailed traffic management plan designed to keep the road network moving, but visitors are encouraged to use public transport.

During last year’s show – Scotland’s largest outdoor event – over 60,000 journeys were made to event on trams and buses over the four days, proving how effective and convenient the public transport options are.

In partnership with Lothian Buses, Edinburgh Trams, First Group, Stagecoach, Citylink, Scotrail, Edinburgh Airport and Traveline Scotland, Royal Highland Show organisers have created 10 travel hubs throughout central Scotland, to streamline journeys for visitors.

Of course, if you’re coming to the event, make sure you look for the Scottish Field stall.

When you’re looking to buy someone the perfect gift, then you can’t go wrong with a subscription to Scottish Field magazine, to receive our packed issues each month, with the best news, features and photography from across the nation.

Scottish Field’s unbeatable mix of lifestyle, fashion, gardens, area features, field sports, celebrity interviews and wildlife features, makes it a must each month. You can sign up and receive a great free gift if you’re a new subscriber.

You can receive a bottle of Edinburgh Gin, Arran single malt whisky, or a Beattitude candle with every new subscription to Scottish Field – £39.96 for the year, £9.99 per quarter saving you 26% on the usual on shelf price of £54.

At the Highland Show, we’ll be at our usual spot, Outdoor Living, Avenue 4.

Click HERE for more details on the show.