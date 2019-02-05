Four romantic Scottish locations to propose at

Scotland’s beauty and romantic locations are known the world over.

Robert Burns was inspired to write poetry about it; members of the Royal family have been married in it; even members of the public have decided to pop the question at one of its darker visitor attractions. Scotland is often named the most romantic destination, and it’s not difficult to see why.

From the stunning natural beauty of Orkney and the Highlands and sweeping coastal views in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire; to beautiful beaches in Shetland and secret spots near Edinburgh; to cosy hotels in which to snuggle up near a warm fire in Perthshire and the Scottish Borders, not to mention historic castles all over the country which have seen their fair share of love over the years, there are plenty ways to fall in love in, and with, Scotland.

Courtesy of our friends at VisitScotland, we present some of the best places to propose in Scotland.

Dunnottar Castle, Aberdeenshire

www.dunnottarcastle.co.uk

A castle on a hill-top is the stuff of myths and legends and the story of Cinderella. In reality, Dunnottar Castle is situated on a cliff-top that looks out to the sea and is a photographer’s dream. Full of history, it could be the setting of many a proposal. The castle can also be booked for weddings.

Loch Lomond

www.lochlomond-trossachs.org

From breathing in views over freshwater and hills, to enjoying adventures by bike or by boat, Loch Lomond could be the setting for many a love story. What about a picnic on the west bank of Loch Lomond in Luss by the village’s pier? Then stay over at the famous Oak Tree in Balmaha not too far away.

St Ninian’s Isle, Shetland

www.shetland-heritage.co.uk/st-ninians-isle

St Ninian’s is a stunning tombolo (a natural sand causeway with sea on either side) on the west coast of Shetland, linking the South Mainland with the Isle. The beach itself is often compared to beaches in the Caribbean, and there is an archaeological site located on St Ninian’s Isle. If that wasn’t reason enough to visit and fall in love Shetland has been chosen as one of the places in the world with the best sunrises. What could be more romantic than that?

The Roman Chapel, Orkney

www.orkney.com/listings/the-italian-chapel

The iconic building, located on Orkney’s coast, looks as if it could belong in another time period or a film set: it is a beautiful Roman Catholic chapel in Lamb Holm which was constructed by Italian POWs during the Second World War. Hauntingly romantic, it is a popular tourist location and has links to Italy through the chapel’s artist, Domenico Chiocchetti.