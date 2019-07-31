Final holiday homes for sale at Mains of Taymouth

A final superb holiday lodge, manufactured by renowned supplier, Island Leisure, is available for sale at Taymouth Village, Mains of Taymouth’s well-established, 5 star holiday park.

Buyers can choose to have a ‘Tay’, or a ‘Riverside’ design on the final plot. Easu style has two bedrooms, and is priced at £179,900. Included is a flexible, spacious layout, with a luxury fully fitted kitchens, open plan living area, and en-suite master bedroom. The lodge can be supplied fully furnished at an additional cost if so desired.

Adding extra drama to the lodge is the stunning vaulted ceiling, together with expansive floor to ceiling windows, which make the very most of the light flooding in.

Extras such as a sauna or hot tub can also be included with this exceptional lodge, if buyers so wish, to create a bespoke holiday hideaway. Outside, a decked area, private driveway, and a large garden area, ensures a quality finish. Buyers of this property can start enjoying the superb scenery all around the park straight away.

Taymouth Village borders the banks of the River Tay in the most spectacular setting, with many lodges enjoying expansive views.

Lodge owners at Mains of Taymouth, a multiple award winning family run business, can enjoy easy access to the host of on site attractions, including the estate’s nine hole Golf Course – known locally as Perthshire’s finest nine holes- Equestrian Centre, Restaurant, deli, and gift shop. The entire area offers so much to do, from exploring whisky distilleries, to walking, fishing, biking and water pursuits – all at a very accessible drivetime of around two hours from the Central Belt.

Pauline McLaren, general manager at Mains of Taymouth, said: ‘This final lodge represents a superb opportunity to buy into our multiple rated Taymouth Village, where you are guaranteed many happy holidays in our well equipped luxury lodges, backed up with five star facilities and service.’

For further details on this final lodge at Taymouth Village, and to arrange a viewing, please call 01887 830226 or visit www.taymouthvillage.co.uk.

Meanwhile, only one lodge is now remaining for sale in the current phase at Balloch Park, the residential and buy to let development within the Mains of Taymouth estate at Kenmore.

Built from sustainable timber, and priced from £179,900, the lodge will provide an excellent buy to let opportunity, or can be used as a permanent residence, or holiday home. Individually designed and built to order by Mains of Taymouth’s esteemed local builders, Blairish Restorations, the lodges are complete with large and airy living/dining/kitchen areas, sleek custom built kitchens which will impress, floor to ceiling windows to maximise light, and stunning aspect ceilings with skylights.

Buyers can personalise their lodges by adding extras such as log burning stoves and hot tubs. They can also make changes to lodge décor and internal layout, subject to build schedule.

Balloch Park enjoys a truly idyllic situation to the east of the Mains of Taymouth estate, with Drummond Hill on one side, and the banks of the River Tay on the other. Aberfeldy is just six miles away, with easy access from this charming market town to the entire Central Belt. Edinburgh and Glasgow are each around an hour and a half away.

All owners at Balloch Park can enjoy preferential access to Mains of Taymouth’s five star amenities, including the nine hole golf course, the stables, and the restaurant, shop & deli.

Buying a lodge as a five star buy to let opportunity gives purchasers a guaranteed investment return and tax savings. The properties, which will perform well in Highland Perthshire’s vibrant lettings market, offer lower running costs and have eco friendly credentials. The Estate’s experienced in house team can look after all bookings, changeover and maintenance of your lodge, making buying to let for investment an easy and attractive prospect.

Estate manager Peter Bancroft said: ‘This is your last opportunity to secure a lodge in our current phase. We have sold, so far, to a mix of downsizers and investors from all over the UK. We are on the money with our comprehensive buy to let holiday package aimed at investors.

‘We also have buyers wishing to just use their lodges as luxury holiday boltholes. These lodges are built to last, and offer a superior specification, quality internal finishings, and a stunning contemporary layout.’

Please contact Peter, and arrange to view Balloch Park, by calling 01887 830226 or visit www.ballochpark.co.uk.