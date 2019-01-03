Enjoy family time at Mains of Taymouth

We all enjoy spending time with our families, and there’s nothing better than a break with our nearest and dearest.

A family run 5 star self catering estate, within an hour’s drivetime of the Central Belt, Mains of Taymouth is the ideal place for your family to enjoy an indulgent break.

Choose from stunning four and five star apartments, cottages and houses, sleeping up to twelve people, with features such as luxurious interiors, comfy beds and widescreen TVs.

Many properties have saunas and hot tubs where you can unwind together. The family pooch can come too, as many of the properties are dog friendly!

If visiting with extended family, you could opt for one of the larger properties, such as the superb Farmhouse, with its modern extension, Courtyard Cottage, Mains Park Court, or one of the contemporary Bruadair Houses.

They provide a fantastic, well equipped base for a special family celebration, anniversary or birthday. Have you such an occasion coming up in 2019? Tell staff when you book and they will make it extra special with their welcoming hampers, local knowledge, and personal service.

Set in breathtaking scenery by the River Tay at Kenmore, Mains of Taymouth has its own nine hole golf course and equestrian centre on site, so you won’t be short of things to do on site together. A great place for families to visit nearby is the Crannog Centre on Loch Tay, or enjoy a spot of white water rafting, or a bracing walk up nearby Drummond Hill.

The on site Courtyard Restaurant provides a great place at which to eat out, serving local produce, whilst the deli and gift shop has lots of pocket money toys, delicious snacks, and ingredients for when dad wants to cook!

Treat a family you love to a break at Mains of Taymouth, or come with your own family – they look forward to welcoming you in 2019!