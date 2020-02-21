Experience the essential with Princess Yachts

Your yacht is a statement of your lifestyle and an extension of yourself. Your yacht needs to deliver exceptional experiences for you, your family and friends.

Princess Yachts Scotland’s forward-thinking mentality and meticulous attention to details help them design every Princess Yacht to perfection. So whether you are setting sail or mooring in that luxurious bay, you will realise the difference their outstanding design and details make throughout.

Experience the exceptional.

Princess Yachts are determined to develop ever more ingenious ways to ensure every last millimetre of your boat is ergonomically sound, highly practical, and spatially perfect. Once their team of naval architects, designers and engineers have determined a design, the Princess Yachts craftspeople fastidiously bring it to life.

Every beautiful detail is crafted and finished within their Plymouth shipyards. This enables us them consistently monitor quality throughout each build. Seeing is believing though, Princess Yachts invite future owners to pay them a visit and see beauty in progress through their own eyes.

The full range is:

M CLASS

The M Class is the epitome of Princess. Over 50 years of inspired craftsmanship distilled into a world-class flagship experience. Beautifully proportioned throughout, personalised details within, a haven of relaxation and exhilaration. In essence, a superyacht designed to express your individuality.

X CLASS

Experience an entirely new concept in yacht design – Super Flybridge yachts that completely rethink yacht architecture to set a new benchmark for luxury living space. The new X Class is the perfect craft for those who wish to spend extended time aboard and voyage further afield.

Y CLASS

Discover a world of motor yachting that’s ingeniously crafted to capture your imagination. Meticulously detailed surroundings finished with the finest materials, bathed in space and light, create a compelling conversation between every area of the boat. A sophisticated experience with the power to thrill.

F CLASS

Experience the most technically advanced and spaciously proportioned flybridge yachts on the water. Every Princess flybridge yacht rewrites the rule book on space, performance and entertaining. Wonderfully progressive, incredibly efficient, classically Princess.

S CLASS

Cool and captivating. Balanced. Distinctively luxurious and spaciousness throughout, the extensive cockpits, garages and aft sunpads entice you to enjoy watersports and the great open air. A sports experience with generous interior accommodation for entertaining, the S Class craft are a haven of relaxation, and exhilaration is on tap, for when you need it.

V CLASS

Take the helm and the variable geometry of the deep-V hull assuredly translates any surge of power into taut handling. Enjoy a spirited dash across the ocean in a Princess V Class, a paradox of responsive power and exclusive luxury.

R CLASS

Provocative, cutting edge, exhilarating – announcing the highly anticipated, all-new R Class.

A spokesman said: ‘Why not make an appointment and experience the exceptional for yourself? Contact Princess Yachts Scotland today.’

For further details visit the Princess Yachts Scotland website www.princessyachtsscotland.co.uk