Contemporary luxury in the Scottish capital

Everyone enjoys a break, especially with the chance to indulge in contemporary luxury.

Perfectly positioned at the intersection of some of Edinburgh’s most historic streets, the Radisson Collection Hotel, Royal Mile Edinburgh embodies the city’s vibrant, creative and charismatic appeal that it is known and loved for.

The hotel boasts striking views of the city, modern Scottish design, attentive service and premium facilities making the Radisson Collection the perfect hotel for any occasion.

During your stay enjoy an exquisite meal at the award-winning restaurant, Cucina followed by masterfully crafted cocktails in the Epicurean Bar.

The central location of the five-star Edinburgh hotel makes it the perfect starting point to explore the city. Step out onto the world-famous cobbled streets of Scotland’s capital and discover centuries of history intertwined with stunning scenery, stories to be explored at every turn, unrivalled Scottish hospitality and world-famous attractions just a few steps from the hotel.

Whether you are looking to treat yourself or treat someone special, for a special occasion or because you’re creating a special occasion, welcome to the exceptional and welcome to Radisson Collection Hotel, Royal Mile Edinburgh.

To add even more sparkle to your stay, book using the exclusive code ‘SFDECEMBER’ and you will receive a bottle of prosecco to welcome you to the hotel and toast to an enchanting and memorable stay at the Radisson Collection Hotel, Royal Mile Edinburgh.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Royal Mile Edinburgh look forward to welcoming you.

https://www.radissoncollection.com/en/royalmile-hotel-edinburgh

*T&Cs apply, booking subject to availability, must be booked directly via hotel website.