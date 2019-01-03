Enjoy a break with shooting and fly fishing

Field sports are hugely popular in Scotland, especially with those who enjoy shooting and fly fishing.

Westlands Country Park sits in almost 100 acres of secluded grounds, specialising in clay pigeon shooting and fly fishing. Their state-of-the-art lodges are available to hire and buy, all with their very own swim spa or hot tub.

The lodges cater for every kind of party and are perfect for the whole family, even your furry friends go free. Each lodge comes equipped to an extremely high standard with a home from home holiday in mind. The first class shooting ground combined with the lodges work hand in hand for a perfect shooting getaway experience.

Licensed gun holders can turn up, collect a counter from reception and head straight out onto the ground. Clays are paid for on return.

Westlands Country Park currently supply a premium quality of Eley Hawk Cartridges at a very competitive price. Their shooting ground has some of the best targets in the country. Without a license, booking a qualified shooting instructor is required, which you can do by calling or emailing the park.

Bespoke lessons with instructors are also available for those who hold a license, whether you are a new license holder or you simply want to develop your skills.

Westlands Country Park take bookings from small to large groups, including corporate and charity events. All ages are welcome, get in touch for an instant quote.

Westlands has absolutely everything in one place. From the biggest tower in Scotland standing at 140ft high with four simulation traps, to International Down the Line, Rabbit, Skeet, Sporting Compak and much more.

They welcome all ages and groups, providing bespoke lessons with their fully qualified APSI instructors.

www.westlands.co.uk