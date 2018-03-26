Edinburgh will host eleven busy festivals in 2018

Everyone knows that Edinburgh is the home of Scottish festivals.

But did you know that during the year, there are 11 different festivals taking place?

Festivals Edinburgh work with Edinburgh’s 11 major year-round festivals which offer some of the most exciting experiences in global entertainment, debate, visual and performing arts.

Edinburgh’s medieval closes and Georgian grandeur awe visitors as soon as they arrive, but to truly get to the heart of the city there is no better time than during one of our festivals.

The 2018 festivals are:

· Edinburgh International Science Festival (31 March-15 April): Europe’s largest science festival provides fun and interactive events for the family – a perfect place to visit over the Easter break. The festival also features a programme of entertaining evening events for adults with nights out with a scientific twist featuring debates, food and drink and memorable experiences;

· Edinburgh International Children’s Festival (26 May-3 June 2018): This magical festival showcases the best of children’s theatre from home and around the world, with innovative performances that will delight the young and young-at-heart. The festival hosts its opening weekend in the National Museum of Scotland, taking over the historic building with an explosion of pop up performances;

· Edinburgh International Film Festival (20 June-1 July): A mix of red carpet glamour, cinematic discoveries and quirky events, such as interactive and outdoor cinema experiences. This year’s festival will feature events for young cinema fans as part of Scotland’s ‘Year of Young People’ – with interactive workshops and special screenings chosen by and for young people;

· Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival (13-22 July): From the mirrors of the grandiose Spiegeltent to the historic Festival Theatre and from basement Jazz clubs to a giant carnival on Princes Street, Edinburgh’s main thoroughfare, the festival matches the music to some great venues;

· Edinburgh Art Festival (26 July – 26 August): The UK’s largest festival of visual art brings together the capital’s leading galleries, museums and artist-run spaces. It also features new public art commissions by established and emerging artists, often in quirky, hidden venues, alongside a programme of special events including ‘Art Lates’ – and 90% of the festival is free to attend;

· The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (3 – 25 August): Music, dance and precision featuring the Massed Pipes and Drums, Military Bands, cultural troupes, singers and the poignant refrain of the Lone Piper. All set against the stunning backdrop of Edinburgh Castle;

· Edinburgh Festival Fringe (3 – 27 August): The world’s largest arts festival sees thousands of performers take to venues all over the city to present shows from just about every art form. The Fringe remains completely open-access, attracting performers from unknown talent to top names;

· Edinburgh International Festival (3 – 27 August): The original ‘Edinburgh festival’ presents the world’s leading figures from the performing arts. Edinburgh’s major theatres and concert halls, and some unconventional venues too, come alive with the best contemporary music, theatre, opera and dance from around the globe. This year’s full programme is available here;

· Edinburgh International Book Festival (11-27 August): Offering over 800 events featuring writers and thinkers from across the globe, it’s a place where audiences and authors gather to share ideas, have thought-provoking discussions, be entertained, enthralled and challenged. The festival all takes place in a pop up festival village in the Georgian Charlotte Square Gardens;

· Scottish International Storytelling Festival (19-31 October): Inspired by the Scottish ceilidh tradition and its sense of togetherness, the festival is a celebration of live storytelling, oral traditions and cultural diversity, bringing together a large number of storytellers, from Scotland and overseas, and musicians;

· Edinburgh’s Hogmanay (30 December – 1 January 2019): Rounding up the festival year and ringing in the New Year, Edinburgh shows the world how to party with a 3 day celebration featuring the torchlight procession through Edinburgh’s Old Town, a mammoth Street Party in the heart of the city, and a bracing swim in the River Forth on New Year’s Day.