East coast eyes 50% cruise boost

THE number of cruise ships visiting Dundee, Fife, and Leith is due to soar by 50% this year.

Capital Cruising, the tourism arm of harbour operator Forth Ports, said 150 ships are due to dock at its east coast moorings this year, up from 100 last year.

The ships will dock at Dundee, Leith, and Rosyth, as well as anchoring in the Firth of Forth for trips to Newhaven and South Queensferry.

Rob Mason, head of cruise at Forth Ports, said: “Since the restart of the industry last year, we have been working hard with the city, destination partners and the wider cruise industry to meet all of the [industry’s] challenges and deliver another success cruise season.

“We know that there are significant economic benefits to the country as hundreds of thousands of passengers visit our cities and we look forward to welcoming them this year.”

Forth Ports now also provides low-carbon electricity to the Tallink Victoria 1, the ship moored at Leith to house Ukrainian refugees, so the vessel doesn’t have to burn fuel while moored.

“It is brilliant to see the cruise industry return so strongly and continue to grow this year and we are extremely pleased that we have provided the Victoria 1 Cruise Ferry with shore power,” added Mason.

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s news pages.

Plus, don’t miss the March issue of Scottish Field magazine.